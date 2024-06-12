Exposition: A Conversation with the Director and Members of the Jackson Municipal Band

© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
By Dr. Robert Gifford
Published June 12, 2024 at 10:05 AM CDT
Members of Jackson Municipal Band - L to R (Dr. Brook DeArman, Mark Goodwin and Director Scott Vangiler) along with host, Dr. Robert Gifford
Members of Jackson Municipal Band - L to R (Dr. Brook DeArman, Mark Goodwin and Director Scott Vangiler) along with host, Dr. Robert Gifford

Dr. Robert Gifford, host of Strike Up the Band, sat down with members of the Jackson Municipal Band. He spoke with Dr. Brooke DeArman, Mark Goodwin and Director Scott Vangilder.

They talked about why "Americans We" is the traditional opening tune for the band at each performance. They also discussed what the Jackson Municipal Band means to the community and how young musicians are given opportunities to play with seasoned musicians to improve their performance skills.

Dr. Robert Gifford
Dr. Robert Gifford holds degrees from the Universities of Kansas, Michigan and Iowa, and has completed post-graduate studies at Oberlin Conservatory and Loma Linda University. He spent four years as a member of the USAF Strategic Air Command Band and has been a teacher/conductor for more than 50 years, which included 25 years as Director of Bands at Southeast.
