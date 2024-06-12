Exposition: A Conversation with the Director and Members of the Jackson Municipal Band

Dr. Robert Gifford, host of Strike Up the Band, sat down with members of the Jackson Municipal Band. He spoke with Dr. Brooke DeArman, Mark Goodwin and Director Scott Vangilder.

They talked about why "Americans We" is the traditional opening tune for the band at each performance. They also discussed what the Jackson Municipal Band means to the community and how young musicians are given opportunities to play with seasoned musicians to improve their performance skills.