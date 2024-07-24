Exposition: A Conversation with John Mooney, Director of Ste. Genevieve Municipal Band

Dan Woods / KRCU (left) John Mooney with host Dr. Robert Gifford

Dr. Robert Gifford, host of KRCU’s Strike Up the Band, recently sat down for a conversation with John Mooney – Conductor of the Ste. Genevieve Municipal Band. Mooney also serves as the Director of Bands at Ste. Genevieve High School.

Mooney says that the municipal band has been around for about 78 years and he has been leading the group for around 20 years. He shared information about the history of the band along with some accomplishments he is most proud of during his time leading the municipal band.

The Ste. Genevieve Municipal Band performs Thursday nights at 8:00 p.m. in June and July at the Valle School Parking Lot at 40 North Street in Ste. Genevieve.