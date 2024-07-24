© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: A Conversation with John Mooney, Director of Ste. Genevieve Municipal Band

By Dr. Robert Gifford
Published July 24, 2024 at 3:44 PM CDT
John Mooney
Dan Woods
/
KRCU
John Mooney
(left) John Mooney with host Dr. Robert Gifford
Dan Woods
/
KRCU
(left) John Mooney with host Dr. Robert Gifford

Dr. Robert Gifford, host of KRCU’s Strike Up the Band, recently sat down for a conversation with John Mooney – Conductor of the Ste. Genevieve Municipal Band. Mooney also serves as the Director of Bands at Ste. Genevieve High School.

Mooney says that the municipal band has been around for about 78 years and he has been leading the group for around 20 years. He shared information about the history of the band along with some accomplishments he is most proud of during his time leading the municipal band.

The Ste. Genevieve Municipal Band performs Thursday nights at 8:00 p.m. in June and July at the Valle School Parking Lot at 40 North Street in Ste. Genevieve.

Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast
Dr. Robert Gifford
Dr. Robert Gifford holds degrees from the Universities of Kansas, Michigan and Iowa, and has completed post-graduate studies at Oberlin Conservatory and Loma Linda University. He spent four years as a member of the USAF Strategic Air Command Band and has been a teacher/conductor for more than 50 years, which included 25 years as Director of Bands at Southeast.
See stories by Dr. Robert Gifford