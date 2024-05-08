Exposition: A Conversation with Members of the Southeast Wind Symphony

The Southeast Missouri State University Wind Symphony recently performed at the state convention of the Missouri Music Educators Association. On this episode of Exposition, Strike Up the Band! host, Dr. Robert Gifford, sits down with three of the student members of the Wind Symphony.

The three ensemble members are Sam Schwarm, Isaac Thorn and Bailey Jennings. They share why they chose Southeast Missouri State University, their career plans and some of their favorite memories from their band experiences.