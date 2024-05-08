© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: A Conversation with Members of the Southeast Wind Symphony

By Dr. Robert Gifford
Published May 8, 2024 at 2:33 PM CDT
From L to R: Sam Schwarm, Bailey Jennings, Isaac Thorn and host Dr. Robert Gifford
Dan Woods
/
KRCU
The Southeast Missouri State University Wind Symphony recently performed at the state convention of the Missouri Music Educators Association. On this episode of Exposition, Strike Up the Band! host, Dr. Robert Gifford, sits down with three of the student members of the Wind Symphony.

The three ensemble members are Sam Schwarm, Isaac Thorn and Bailey Jennings. They share why they chose Southeast Missouri State University, their career plans and some of their favorite memories from their band experiences.

Dr. Robert Gifford
Dr. Robert Gifford holds degrees from the Universities of Kansas, Michigan and Iowa, and has completed post-graduate studies at Oberlin Conservatory and Loma Linda University. He spent four years as a member of the USAF Strategic Air Command Band and has been a teacher/conductor for more than 50 years, which included 25 years as Director of Bands at Southeast.
