Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: A Conversation with Proponent of Hungarian Band Music, Dr. Laszlo Marosi

By Dr. Robert Gifford
Published March 20, 2025 at 1:44 PM CDT
(L) Dr. Robert Gifford and Dr. Laszlo Marosi
(L) Dr. Robert Gifford and Dr. Laszlo Marosi

On this episode of Exposition, we share Dr. Robert Gifford's conversation with Dr. Laszlo Marosi that was originally broadcast on KRCU's "Strike Up the Band" on March 19, 2025.

Dr. Marosi is an internationally recognized conductor and proponent of Hungarian band music. Gifford and Marosi discuss early bands in Hungary, some notable composers of Hungarian band music as well as Marosi's personal history with Hungarian military bands.

Dr. Robert Gifford
Dr. Robert Gifford holds degrees from the Universities of Kansas, Michigan and Iowa, and has completed post-graduate studies at Oberlin Conservatory and Loma Linda University. He spent four years as a member of the USAF Strategic Air Command Band and has been a teacher/conductor for more than 50 years, which included 25 years as Director of Bands at Southeast.
