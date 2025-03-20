Exposition: A Conversation with Proponent of Hungarian Band Music, Dr. Laszlo Marosi

On this episode of Exposition, we share Dr. Robert Gifford's conversation with Dr. Laszlo Marosi that was originally broadcast on KRCU's "Strike Up the Band" on March 19, 2025.

Dr. Marosi is an internationally recognized conductor and proponent of Hungarian band music. Gifford and Marosi discuss early bands in Hungary, some notable composers of Hungarian band music as well as Marosi's personal history with Hungarian military bands.