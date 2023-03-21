Exposition: Dr. Sophia Han and Dr. Gabrielle Baffoni Talk About '8 Strings & a Whistle' Residency and Performance

Dr. Sophia Han and Dr. Gabrielle Baffoni spoke with Caffé Concerto host Mary Mims on Fri. March 17th, about the upcoming performance at the Southeast River Campus by '8 Strings & a Whistle'. The group performs their own works alongside rare treasures of the Baroque, Classical and 20th and 21st century - all originally composed for flute, viola, and cello.

The group will also host a Fine Arts PATH Residency. PATH = Performing Arts Thrive Here! workshop at the Southeast River Campus from Wed. March 22nd to 24th. They'll spend the first few days giving workshops, master classes and working with SEMO students, and end with a concert for their chamber music series on Friday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Dr. Han and Dr. Baffoni also talked about the preview performance by '8 Strings & a Whistle' at 12:30 in the Cultural Arts Center Atrium at SEMO's River Campus, with a 'Bach's Lunch'.