Exposition: 'Tiny Tales' Podcast Uses Southeast Missouri State Campus Recording Studio as Home for Production

In this episode of 'Exposition', we spoke with Tiny Tales Podcast episode writer and narrator R. E. Rule and music composer and producer Dr. Frank Nawrot. They described the types of stories they produce and all that goes into the production of the show, including the utilization of the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus' recording studio, and the inclusion of SEMO's Professor of Clarinet, Dr. Gabrielle Baffoni.

Tiny Tales is a weekly podcast of short stories spanning genres of horror, fantasy, comedy, and everything in between. Each story is new fiction, meaning it's been written within the past five years, except for one story by Virginia Woolf. Each episode is a stand-alone story providing a non-linear listening experience. The podcast began airing episodes in 2020 and is available on several streaming platforms.

Frank Nawrot and R.E. Rule enlisted the contributions of several guest writers, composers, musicians, and vocal talents to create a unique experience for a number of episodes. This included Gabrielle Baffoni, D.M.A., the Professor of Clarinet at Southeast Missouri State University, for episode 81 of the podcast, "Those Remains". No amount of creativity is spared, as one episode features a screenplay adapted for audio drama by a Hollywood director who worked on "Beverly Hills 90210".

Dr. Frank Nawrot and R.E. Rule plan to continue soliciting the talent of those interested in contributing to the podcast, including SEMO students, as Dr. Nawrot heads the Music and Creation Technology Initiative.