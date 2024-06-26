© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Dr. Gabrielle Baffoni Shares Experience as Cape Municipal Band Member

By Isabelle Murphy
Published June 26, 2024 at 11:39 AM CDT
In this episode of 'Exposition', we discuss the upcoming Cape Municipal Band performances with clarinetist Dr. Gabrielle Baffoni.

Dr. Baffoni has been a member of the Cape Municipal Band for almost 10 years, performing during the summertime. Dr. Baffoni is also a Single Reeds Professor of Music at Southeast Missouri State University.

The Cape Girardeau Municipal Band performs each Wednesday night at Capaha Park during June and July at the Dan Cotner Amphitheater.

Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast Exposition: An Arts + Culture PodcastCapaha ParkCape Municipal Band
Isabelle Murphy
Isabelle Murphy joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023. She is the co-producer of the podcast 'SEMO Spotlight', and also serves as co-host of 'Morning Edition' on KRCU Public Radio. Isabelle is a Music: Vocal Performance Major at Southeast Missouri State and is active in vocal ensembles and performances at the River Campus.
