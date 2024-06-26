Exposition: Dr. Gabrielle Baffoni Shares Experience as Cape Municipal Band Member

In this episode of 'Exposition', we discuss the upcoming Cape Municipal Band performances with clarinetist Dr. Gabrielle Baffoni.

Dr. Baffoni has been a member of the Cape Municipal Band for almost 10 years, performing during the summertime. Dr. Baffoni is also a Single Reeds Professor of Music at Southeast Missouri State University.

The Cape Girardeau Municipal Band performs each Wednesday night at Capaha Park during June and July at the Dan Cotner Amphitheater.