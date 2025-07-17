Exposition: Cadrian Hutsell, Recent Alumna of SEMO and the Music Creation Technology Program, Talks About Her EP, Releasing Later This Summer

Cadrian Hutsell, a recent Southeast Missouri State University alumna, will be releasing an EP (extended playlist) titled "My Song", that she worked on during her time in the Music Creation Technology Program. Dr. Frank Nawrot, director of the program, and Cadrian recently talked with KRCU about the opportunities available to students.

Cadrian Hustsell describes how important EP release is to her, noting that she has always written music since she was very young. The opportunity to share her deeply personal and relatable music is a gift for which she is deeply grateful. The EP aims to share Cadrian's story, while describing her roots, her faith, and the people she cares about most.

Cadrian grew up on country music, and much of her influence comes from her origins. In college, she began pulling inspiration from pop and folk genres, creating her unique and authentic style.

There are four songs in her EP. The first song, "God's Love," is dedicated to her faith and praise of her faith.

The second song, titled "My Heart Belongs," is one of Cadrian's favorites. The song is about her family, and the emotion tied to having to leave them when she left for college. Incorporated within the song are voicemails from Cadrian's mother and grandmother to add to the heartfelt, personal touch that her music represents.

The third song on the EP is closer to the pop genre. In this song, "One For Me," Cadrian dedicates the story and music to her boyfriend.

The fourth song, titled "Sweet Lily," is named after and dedicated to Cadrian's best friend, who sings harmonies within the song. Cadrian describes this song as being the most 'bubbly' of the set, focused on fun and friendship.

Cadrion Hutsell works on her EP (extended playlist) in the SEMO River Campus' Recording Studio, a facet of the Music Creation Technology Program

Dr. Nawrot notes that in creating "Sweet Lily," numerous members of the SEMO community and peers of Cadrian came together to create the piece. He iterates that the community and culture that the music program as a whole creates is certainly one of a kind.

The Music Creation Technology program was started by Assistant Professor of Music Theory and Music Technology Dr. Frank Nawrot. The Program is structured like a Bachelor of Arts as a degree path, rather than a specialized degree.

The program aims to cater to SEMO students who love music but don't fall within the traditional routes of Teaching or Performing, enabling them to 'choose their adventure' when it comes to how they study music. It allows students to shape their focus and their learning towards the profession they see themselves in.

The Music Creation and Technology program also features several classes and ensembles that all students are welcome to dive into, even without declaring the degree path.

This program includes the SEMO courses 'Music Creation and Technology' 1 and 2, respectively, a recording studio for student use, and a 'Popular Music Ensemble' that premieres in the Spring semester, and functions like a rock band.