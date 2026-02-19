Exposition: The Road is Life: The Music of James David

In this episode of 'Exposition', we speak with Eli Pippin, a music education major at SEMO, about the Southeast Wind Symphony's upcoming concert titled The Road is Life: The Music of James David. That performance is on February 24 at 7:30 p.m. in the Bedell Performance Hall, featuring an evening dedicated to the powerful and expressive works of composer James David, who is in residence at Southeast.

Eli Pippin is a music education major who plays the French horn, piano, and sings. He shares insights into the upcoming performance, which involves various challenging pieces, including "La Chancla", known for its jazz elements. Pippen emphasizes the hard work and dedication required, stating it involves "lots of blood, sweat, and tears."

In this performance, Pippin plays the French horn solely. He notes that a significant focus during preparation and rehearsals is on tuning and ensuring his style aligns with that of the principal player, Dylan Day. Fellow musicians of the ensemble come well-prepared, allowing rehearsal time to be spent on style and overall musical balance.

Pippin expresses his honor in being part of the premier wind ensemble of the University. He appreciates the opportunity to work with fellow dedicated musicians. While he acknowledges the high expectations of the Wind Symphony, he also notes the challenges of balancing this commitment with his music education coursework.

One of the most notable pieces in the concert is "My Lyre Within the Sky", which addresses themes of grief. The program features the world premiere of his Symphony No. 2, a work inspired by the voices and landscapes of the Beat Generation, and a special performance of "My Lyre Within the Sky". Pippin notes this piece was premiered at Carnegie Hall and was commissioned in memory of a man’s brother who had died by suicide. Pippin encourages people to attend the concert to experience the impactful music performance.