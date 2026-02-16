Exposition: CREATE Cape County's February Annual Is Back, and this Time, Featuring Film

In this episode of 'Expositon', we speak with Craig Mildy from CREATE Cape County about the upcoming February Annual #11 Goes to the Movies. This year's theme is particularly exciting as it revolves around film. The event offers a free movie night designed to bring residents together, featuring a delightful mix of local vintage film, an award-winning animation, and a thought-provoking documentary centered on creativity in the digital age. CREATE Cape County's February Annual #11 Goes to the Movies takes place on Saturday, February 21, at the American Legion Hall in Jackson. Doors open at 6:30 PM, and the film presentations start at 7 PM.

The purpose of the event is to honor and celebrate local filmmakers, a mission that resonates deeply within the Cape Girardeau community. Craig highlights the importance of recognizing regional filmmakers, especially in light of the flourishing film forwardness within the area, including the Fault Line Film Festival and the neighboring university's filmmaking programs. The event serves not only to entertain but also to educate the public about local film history and contemporary filmmaking.

A key feature of the evening will be a rare screening of a historical film from 1939, which captures the essence of the community nearly 90 years ago—The Story of Jackson. This film was commissioned by the Jackson Optimist Club and has a fascinating backstory involving its deterioration over the decades. Craig explains that the film has been edited for runtime and paired with period-appropriate overtures to recreate a classic movie experience from the golden age of cinema. This nostalgic presentation offers attendees an opportunity to witness the community’s history through film.

In addition to the historical piece, the event will screen Piper, a renowned animated short that tells the heartwarming story of a tiny shorebird learning to overcome its fears. The animation is noted for its stunning realism, particularly in its visual depictions of water and sand, and how it connects with audiences of all ages.

To conclude the evening, a documentary will explore how creativity spreads in today’s digital landscape, examining the interactions between creators, communities, and cultural innovation. This engaging piece aims to inspire attendees by showcasing how creative ideas can lead to significant changes in society.

CREATE Cape County is committed to fostering creativity across various sectors, including arts, culture, and business. The organization believes that creativity is a crucial driver of strong communities.

Events like 'February Annual Number 11 Goes to the Movies' are designed not only entertain but also inspire and educate. Craig mentions ongoing long-range planning to establish an arts and cultural center in Cape Girardeau County, which reflects the organization's vision of building momentum and fostering community connection through creativity.

The event will also provide light snacks for purchase, and attendance is free. Craig invites everyone to come out and participate.

