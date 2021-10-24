-
In this episode of Reel Talk, Collin and Peter continue their Decades series and discuss films from the Nineties! What makes their Top 3? Where does…
-
In this episode of Reel Talk, Collin and Peter discuss the filmography of master filmmaker Steven Spielberg. They take you on a road trip from the start…
-
In this episode of Reel Talk, Collin and Peter share their top 10 favorite movies of all time! Which genres do they like most? Which movies get their top…
-
In this episode of Reel Talk, Collin and Peter talk box office numbers and industry news for the month of May. Who's leading in numbers and what do we…
-
In this episode of Reel Talk, Collin and Peter introduce you to the Wonderful World of Disney in Part I of a new series! They take you through Disney…
-
In this episode of Reel Talk, Collin and Peter discuss Disney's new live-action film Beauty and the Beast, as well as the new Kong: Skull Island. Does the…
-
In this episode of Reel Talk, Collin and Peter discuss the directorial debut of Jordan Peele's film, "Get Out." The film is a thriller about a black man…
-
In this episode of Reel Talk, Collin and Peter, along with KRCU's Jason Brown, discuss the new film Logan. Will this be Jackman's last portrayal of the…
-
In this episode of Reel Talk, we discuss the results of the 89th Academy Awards. From La La Land to Moonlight, it was a night full of surprises! You'll…
-
In this episode of Reel Talk, we discuss our top picks for the 89th Academy Awards, as well as the likely award winners. Will La La Land break the Academy…