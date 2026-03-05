Exposition: "Educators as Artists" Exhibit at ARX Gallery by the Missouri Art Education Association Showcases the Work of About 25 Alumni

Educators as Artists: Creating Beyond the Classroom, an exhibition of works by SEMO alumni, hosted by the Missouri Art Educators Association, will be showing Friday, March 6, through Friday, March 27, in the Arts Expansion (ARX) Gallery. The exhibit spotlights about 25 SEMO alumni art teachers, showcasing diverse works and underscoring art’s vital role in education.

Christy Crites, the next in line to become the district representative for the Missouri Art Education Association, shared insights into the exhibit, emphasizing that all participating artists are SEMO alumni. The exhibit is a testament to the saying, "we practice what we preach," highlighting the dual role of educators as practicing artists.

Crites articulated the importance of showcasing art educators' work, noting that the visibility of their creations can inspire students. She reflected on her experience teaching various grades and how her students often felt motivated to improve their own artistic skills when they saw her artwork. This relationship fosters a unique conversation between artists, allowing for deeper engagement rather than a traditional master-student dynamic.

Beyond the exhibit, Crites discussed her commitment to promoting the significance of art in education. She credited her art teacher for her own educational perseverance, revealing that art was what kept her in school when she might have otherwise dropped out. She expressed concern over the diminishing focus on arts education in favor of standardized testing, reiterating that the skills developed in art classes are invaluable and reinforce learning across disciplines.

Transitioning to her new role as the district representative, Crites is determined to advocate for the position of art within educational frameworks. She highlighted the importance of building student relationships through art, noting that such connections can lead to meaningful impacts on students' lives.

Crites encouraged listeners to attend the exhibit and see firsthand the commitment and passion of art educators. She concluded by inviting the community to witness the art being produced, insisting that the same enthusiasm found in their artwork is shared with their students.

We also had the opportunity to speak with Meg Daniels, the current district representative, about the upcoming alumni exhibition.

She describes the "Educators as Artists" exhibition, which showcases approximately 25 SEMO alumni who are currently working as art educators. Daniels highlighted that these educators continue to practice their art, reflecting a commitment to their craft beyond the classroom. The exhibit will feature a wide range of artistic expressions, including sculpture, drawing, painting, abstract, and realistic works, and photography. Daniels explained that the diversity came from what the artists felt comfortable presenting, allowing for a varied display.

Daniels emphasized how crucial it is for art educators to remember their identity as artists. She noted that this exhibit serves to remind both the educators and the community that they continue to create art outside of their teaching roles.

She says the Missouri Art Educators Association aims to foster collaboration among art educators to improve their teaching methods and share new techniques. The upcoming spring conference in Cape Girardeau will further this mission, bringing art educators from across Missouri to exchange ideas and view the exhibited artwork.