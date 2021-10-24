-
-
In this weeks episode of Reel Talk, Collin and Peter wrap up the month June in film. What was the big news coming out in the month, what were the standout…
-
In this episode of Reel Talk, we discuss the results of the 89th Academy Awards. From La La Land to Moonlight, it was a night full of surprises! You'll…
-
In this episode of Reel Talk, we discuss our top picks for the 89th Academy Awards, as well as the likely award winners. Will La La Land break the Academy…
-
In this episode of Reel Talk, we discuss our favorite horror films and franchises, such as Halloween, Friday the 13th, and Psycho. We also discuss the…
-
In this episode of Reel Talk , we discuss our favorite films from 2016 and preview the films coming to theaters in 2017. This week our guest is Southeast…
-
Last year’s release of Gone Girl displayed Cape Girardeau and its inhabitants as the setting of North Carthage, the fictitious Missouri river town of…