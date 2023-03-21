© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Dr. Sophia Han and Dr. Gabrielle Baffoni Talk About '8 Strings & a Whistle' Residency and Performance

By Mary Collier Mims
Published March 21, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT
Dr. Sophia Han and Dr. Gabrielle Baffoni
John Moore
/
KRCU Public Radio
Friends of the Caffé, Dr. Sophia Han and Dr. Gabrielle Baffoni stopped by the KRCU Public Radio studios 📻 to talk about "8 Strings and a Whistle" at the Shuck Music Recital Hall at the River Campus, Fri. March 24th at 7:30pm

Dr. Sophia Han and Dr. Gabrielle Baffoni spoke with Caffé Concerto host Mary Mims on Fri. March 17th, about the upcoming performance at the Southeast River Campus by '8 Strings & a Whistle'. The group performs their own works alongside rare treasures of the Baroque, Classical and 20th and 21st century - all originally composed for flute, viola, and cello.

The group will also host a Fine Arts PATH Residency. PATH = Performing Arts Thrive Here! workshop at the Southeast River Campus from Wed. March 22nd to 24th. They'll spend the first few days giving workshops, master classes and working with SEMO students, and end with a concert for their chamber music series on Friday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Dr. Han and Dr. Baffoni also talked about the preview performance by '8 Strings & a Whistle' at 12:30 in the Cultural Arts Center Atrium at SEMO's River Campus, with a 'Bach's Lunch'.

Mary Collier Mims
Mary Collier Mims returns to public radio on the heels of a 35-year teaching career in music. Her on-air debut was in 1979 on WTSU-FM, an NPR affiliate in Troy, AL. Mary taught at Troy State University for nine years and moved to Cape Girardeau with her husband Bruce and son George Aplin in 1989. She taught voice, music appreciation, aural skills, and music education courses at Southeast Missouri State University from 1989-1992 and 2011-2017. Her public school teaching years were spent in service to Cape Girardeau Public Schools and Nell Holcomb R-IV. Mary enjoys fishing, birding, and being a grandma to Jerry, Bree, and Violet.
