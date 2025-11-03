Exposition: Dr. Deborah Caldwell Previews 'Brass In Bedell' 2025 at SEMO River Campus

In this episode of 'Exposition', we feature an on-air in-studio interview recorded on Tues. Oct. 21st during 'Jazz à la Carte' and 'Afternoon Classics' with Dr. Deborah Caldwell, the Assistant Professor of Trumpet at Southeast Missouri State University. She previews the upcoming 'Brass in Bedell' performance on Nov. 6th at 7:30 pm in Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus.

Caldwell also discussed how brass performers, especially students, are often part of multiple ensembles throughout the year, playing multiple genres of music.

SEMO River Campus/Holland College of Arts & Media / SEMO River Campus The Southeast Department of Music will present Brass in Bedell on November 6, 2025, at 7:30 pm.

About the 'Brass in Bedell' Performance:

The evening will feature SEMO students and brass faculty in a multifaceted array of chamber ensembles, including the horn choir, trombone choir, tuba, euphonium, and trumpet ensemble, and more. The evening will conclude with a mass brass finale, including musicians from the community.