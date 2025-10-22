Exposition: A Preview of SEMO Percussion Ensemble's ‘Trick or Treat’ Movie Night Concert, Oct. 30th

On this episode of "Exposition", three members of the Southeast Missouri State University Percussion Ensemble preview the upcoming Trick-or-Treat Movie Night Concert. The performance is set for Thursday, October 30th, at 7:30 pm at SEMO’s River Campus, in Bedell Performance Hall.

We spoke with Megan Kluender, Brock Day, and Jacob Kirchner about their experience in the concert offered by SEMO, highlighting their time in the Percussion Ensemble and other musical engagements on campus.

They each highlighted the work preparing for the concert and described the various instruments featured in the soundscape. Megan described the melodic lines played by marimba, keyboard instruments, and several supporting instruments, including the unexpected use of sleigh bells.

The performers also highlighted their conductor, Dr. Shane Mizicko, percussion professor at Southeast Missouri State University. They credit Dr. Mizicko with significantly shaping their musical development, helping them become well-rounded percussionists. Under his guidance, they’ve learned to master a wide range of percussive and instrumental techniques, many of which are used across the diverse ensembles offered at SEMO.

The Southeast Missouri State University Percussion Ensemble will present a free and family-friendly movie night on Thursday, October 30, at 7:30 pm at SEMO’s River Campus, Bedell Performance Hall. This event will also feature a complete screening of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.

The SEMO percussion ensemble will perform before the movie and showcase repertoire from The Nightmare Before Christmas' score, written by composer Danny Elfman. The event's runtime is approximately 90 minutes.

The audience is encouraged to dress in Halloween costumes, and treats will be distributed after the concert.

