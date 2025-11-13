Exposition: Molly Bauer previews Wind Symphony Concert, 'Carmina Burana'

In this episode of 'Exposition', we speak to Music Education Major, and Junior transfer from East Central College, Molly Bauer. Molly previews the upcoming Wind Symphony Concert: Carmina Burana, and details her experience within the various ensembles she's part of on campus, including the SEMO Marching Band and University Orchestra. The Wind Symphony Concert will be on November 18th at 7:30 p.m. in the Bedell Performance Hall on the SEMO River Campus.

1 of 3 — Marching Molly.jpg 2 of 3 — Family Molly.jpg 3 of 3 — New-M-and-B-2048x1760.jpg

Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana takes center stage in this thrilling concert of rhythm, drama, and raw power. With its unforgettable opening “O Fortuna,” this monumental work explores the joys and unpredictability of life, love, and fate. Molly notes that the version that the wind symphony will perform is a version specifically for a wind ensemble, rather than the original version featuring choral and string parts.

Molly Bauer discusses with us the honor and joy she feels at being able to be part of the signature wind ensemble at Southeast Missouri State. She describes her dedication and the importance of preparation that comes with being part of such a professional collegiate ensemble.

She notes what she has learned to apply in her own journey, learning to teach for her own professional career. Molly describes the focus and skill range that goes into being in three major ensembles. She highlights the stylistic differences between the SEMO Marching Band, Symphony Orchestra, and Wind Symphony.