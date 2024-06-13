Exposition: Jeff Plankenhorn Plays 'Tunes at Twilight', in Cape Girardeau on June 14th

For Jeff Plankenhorn, there's nothing quite like the feeling of bringing people together to experience the joy music brings. He's so good at it that he's been recognized with Austin Music Award nominations for Musician of the Year, Best Guitarist, and Best Misc. Instrument - for “The Plank” a hybrid lap steel guitar Jeff designed himself. In 2016-2017, he also earned Album and Song of the Year nominations for his album, SoulSlide, and the single "Trouble Find Me."

In this 'Exposition' interview, we discuss Plankenhorn's beginnings in music as a boy soprano, his transition into guitar and genre-bending songwriting, upcoming performances, and his love for public radio.

Jeff Plankenhorn performs at 7 PM on June 14, 2024, at 'Tunes at Twilight' from Old Town Cape at the Ivers Square Gazebo.

You can also hear Jeff Plankenhorn on NPR's 'Mountain Stage' on Saturday, June 15th, 2024 at 5 PM on KRCU Public Radio.

For more information, visit jeffplankenhorn.com.