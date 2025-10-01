Exposition: Faculty Sponsor Lisa Fischel and Student Director Cailey Sharp, Preview '2025 Lanford Wilson Short Plays'

In this episode of 'Exposition', we speak with faculty sponsor Lisa Fischel and student director Cailey Sharp, about the upcoming 'Lanford Wilson Short Plays', an annual show held on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus. You can see the 'Lanford Wilson Short Plays' at 7:30 p.m. October 9th through 11th.

Both Cailey and Lisa note nothing but love for the art form and the process of putting the show together. Cailey notes how she especially loves how new everything about the play she's directing is; as part of the nature of the 'Lanford Wilson Short Plays' and accompanying play festival, many of these shows are performed for the first time entirely. Also, the 'Lanford Wilson Short' plays are usually one of the first auditions held for the Fall season, which brings new opportunities for the freshman actors on campus.

Lisa describes her joy as a new faculty member, highlighting her experience watching students as they put the show together.

Audiences will enjoy a dynamic night of entertainment as they're taken on a journey through comedy, drama, and different worlds- all in under 90 minutes. A diverse collection of the top seven short plays selected at the 2025 'Lanford Wilson New American Play Festival'. An exciting evening of theatre, with themes of life, love, coming-of-age, power, relationships, and human nature. The plays are kept exciting and fresh, with each new story offering a unique experience. Titles and directors include:

