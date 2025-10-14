Going Public: Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Manager JoJo Stuart Speaks About Renewed 2025 Contract with Contour, Continuing Projects, and Future Developments

On this episode of 'Going Public', we speak with Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Manager Jojo Stuart.

He sat down with us to discuss the availability of afternoon flights to Dallas, Texas, beginning in December 2025, as well as the seasonal flights to Pensacola, Florida, starting in April 2026.

Stuart also discussed the Department of Transportation's decision to renew Cape Airport’s contract with Contour Airlines, as well as planned repairs and additions to airport facilities, including the new terminal, taxiway repairs, and a larger hangar built for the SEMO Aviation program.

On the topic of the airport’s collaboration with SEMO, Stuart touches on the resources provided to SEMO by the airport, as well as ongoing conversations with the university to offer an Air-Traffic Controller program to students.