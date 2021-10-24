-
Southeast Missouri State University Announces Employment Partnership Agreement With Republic AirwaysOn a cloudy and rainy Tuesday morning, May 4th, Southeast Missouri State University officially signed an employment partnership pipeline agreement with…
-
In January, Bruce Loy will be retiring from his position as manager of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. After 22 years, a lot has been accomplished…
-
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport has received $600,000 in a new grant that will allow them to undertake a handful of new projects. Airport Manager Bruce…
-
“Typically, a recruiting office doesn’t call in an Army spy plane.” says staff sergeant Bill McDonald.The plane - also referred to as an MC-12M Enhanced…
-
Every month, we sit down with Cape Girardeau mayor Bob Fox to find out what’s happening in city government. In our latest conversation, we discussed the…
-
Every month, we sit down with Cape Girardeau Mayor, Bob Fox to find out what’s happening in city government. In our latest conversation, we discussed the…
-
Updated // Wednesday, 4:52 p.m. On Tuesday, a two-passenger aircraft flipped while landing at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. According to the…
-
Yesterday, a B-25 bomber nicknamed “Maid in the Shade” made its way to the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport as part of a nationwide tour by the…
-
The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport celebrated their first flight to Chicago on Friday, Dec. 1 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. In August, the U.S.…
-
The U.S. Department of Transportation has approved a new air carrier that will provide service to the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. SkyWest will now…