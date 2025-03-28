Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Hosts 2025 'Honor Flight' For Veterans to Visit Washington, D.C.

It’s mid-morning at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, on a warm and bright spring day, where a group of veterans is preparing for a trip of a lifetime.

They’re part of Honor Flight—a program that takes veterans to Washington, D.C., all expenses paid, to visit the memorials dedicated to their service and sacrifice.

The Wake Foundation, VFW 3838, Contour Airlines, and community and corporate sponsors helped make the event possible. For the journey, Contour Airlines donated two aircraft to transport the veterans.

Although they may have seen the world during their service, many of these veterans have never had the chance to see the memorials that honor them and their fallen friends. The event, held on March 27, 2025, featured activities celebrating these veterans and their sacrifices.

The welcome and color guard flag presentation is led by JoJo Stuart, the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Manager.

Clippard Elementary School Choir students lead the Pledge of Allegiance before a packed crowd of veterans, their families, friends, and community members.

Former Missouri State Senator Wayne Wallingford, a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Air Force, presents the Missouri State Flag. A decorated veteran, Wallingford served five tours in Vietnam and six in Desert Storm/Desert Shield, earning numerous honors.

In order to maximize the number of veterans served by the organization, each eligible veteran may only be honored on a single Honor Flight trip, meaning that this year, everyone who went was taking the special trip for the very first time.

These veterans have served in wars spanning from World War II to Iraq. Many have never had the chance to see the monuments that commemorate their sacrifices.

Robert Wake, a Purple Heart recipient from the Iraq War and CEO of the Wake Foundation, is one of the key figures organizing this journey.

"We realized that there were so many World War II veterans still alive, and we wanted to be able to send them because 107 die daily. So we want to be able to honor them", said Wake.

1 of 21 — 20250327_092850.jpg 'Honor Flight' Send-off Ceremony at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport: March 27, 2025 KRCU Public Radio/John Moore / KRCU Public Radio/John Moore 2 of 21 — 20250327_101014.jpg 'Honor Flight' Send-off Ceremony at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport: March 27, 2025 KRCU Public Radio/John Moore / KRCU Public Radio/John Moore 3 of 21 — 20250327_101931.jpg 'Honor Flight' Send-off Ceremony at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport: March 27, 2025 KRCU Public Radio/John Moore / KRCU Public Radio/John Moore 4 of 21 — 20250327_102312.jpg 'Honor Flight' Send-off Ceremony at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport: March 27, 2025 KRCU Public Radio/John Moore / KRCU Public Radio/John Moore 5 of 21 — 20250327_102232.jpg 'Honor Flight' Send-off Ceremony at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport: March 27, 2025 KRCU Public Radio/John Moore / KRCU Public Radio/John Moore 6 of 21 — 20250327_102006.jpg 'Honor Flight' Send-off Ceremony at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport: March 27, 2025 KRCU Public Radio/John Moore / KRCU Public Radio/John Moore 7 of 21 — 20250327_093102.jpg 'Honor Flight' Send-off Ceremony at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport: March 27, 2025 KRCU Public Radio/John Moore / KRCU Public Radio/John Moore 8 of 21 — 20250327_093754.jpg 'Honor Flight' Send-off Ceremony at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport: March 27, 2025 KRCU Public Radio/John Moore / KRCU Public Radio/John Moore 9 of 21 — 20250327_093949.jpg 'Honor Flight' Send-off Ceremony at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport: March 27, 2025 KRCU Public Radio/John Moore / KRCU Public Radio/John Moore 10 of 21 — 20250327_095553.jpg 'Honor Flight' Send-off Ceremony at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport: March 27, 2025 KRCU Public Radio/John Moore / KRCU Public Radio/John Moore 11 of 21 — 20250327_100324.jpg 'Honor Flight' Send-off Ceremony at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport: March 27, 2025 KRCU Public Radio/John Moore / KRCU Public Radio/John Moore 12 of 21 — 20250327_104225.jpg 'Honor Flight' Send-off Ceremony at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport: March 27, 2025 KRCU Public Radio/John Moore / KRCU Public Radio/John Moore 13 of 21 — 20250327_111241.jpg 'Honor Flight' Send-off Ceremony at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport: March 27, 2025 KRCU Public Radio/John Moore / KRCU Public Radio/John Moore 14 of 21 — 20250327_104221.jpg 'Honor Flight' Send-off Ceremony at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport: March 27, 2025 KRCU Public Radio/John Moore / KRCU Public Radio/John Moore 15 of 21 — 20250327_104329.jpg 'Honor Flight' Send-off Ceremony at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport: March 27, 2025 KRCU Public Radio/John Moore / KRCU Public Radio/John Moore 16 of 21 — 20250327_104934.jpg 'Honor Flight' Send-off Ceremony at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport: March 27, 2025 KRCU Public Radio/John Moore / KRCU Public Radio/John Moore 17 of 21 — 20250327_111439.jpg 'Honor Flight' Send-off Ceremony at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport: March 27, 2025 KRCU Public Radio/John Moore / KRCU Public Radio/John Moore 18 of 21 — 20250327_111243.jpg 'Honor Flight' Send-off Ceremony at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport: March 27, 2025 KRCU Public Radio/John Moore / KRCU Public Radio/John Moore 19 of 21 — 20250327_111428.jpg 'Honor Flight' Send-off Ceremony at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport: March 27, 2025 KRCU Public Radio/John Moore / KRCU Public Radio/John Moore 20 of 21 — 20250327_111407.jpg 'Honor Flight' Send-off Ceremony at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport: March 27, 2025 KRCU Public Radio/John Moore / KRCU Public Radio/John Moore 21 of 21 — 20250327_111443.jpg 'Honor Flight' Send-off Ceremony at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport: March 27, 2025 KRCU Public Radio/John Moore / KRCU Public Radio/John Moore

For some, the trip carries a deeply personal meaning.

100-year-old World War II Naval Officer Bob Phalen tells us that he’s making this journey not just for himself, but also for his brother, who never got the chance.

"It means the world to me. My brother, one year older, was captured in the Battle of the Bulge. He was a German prisoner of war for about six months. He died early, so I’m kind of honoring him by being here", said Phalen.

While Phalen has seen the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the Vietnam Memorial, he’s most looking forward to one special stop. "I have not seen the World War II Memorial".

He also reflects on his time in the service.

“I had it relatively easy, but I was still in the Navy. One claim to fame is that my ship was involved in the atomic bomb test at McKinney. I was close—probably from here to across the street—and I tell ya, boom!"

Many of the veterans at the honor flight were there to support their fellow vets, after already being on the flight themselves in previous years.

Charles Hadley, who served in the Navy during the Korean War, went on the trip a few years back and encouraged all veterans to take the trip if they could.

"I went four years ago. That’s the reason I didn’t go this time, but it was something to see. Yeah, really something to see. I’d encourage anyone to do it if they could", said Hadley.

Beyond the monuments, the Honor Flight program provides a sense of camaraderie, rekindling the bonds formed during service. Keith Carter, former E4 Sergeant in the military, went on an Honor Flight last year and is part of the send-off crew this time. Carter also reflects on Honor Flight and his time in the service.

20250327_094225.mp4

"It means a great deal to me. I made so many wonderful friends—good friends. I still keep in touch with them."

While the flight initially focused solely on America’s World War II era veterans, the Honor Flight Network has expanded its mission to include those who served during the Korean War and the Vietnam War eras. The Honor Flight TLC program also honors veterans of any service era who are critically ill.

The organization says that in order to maximize the number of American veterans served by the organization, each eligible veteran may only be honored on a single Honor Flight trip.

The welcome and color guard flag presentation is given by JoJo Stuart, the Cape Girardeau Regional Manager.

1 of 5 — Avenue of Flags.jpg FLY CGI 2025 'Honor Flight' Photos FLY CGI/Cape Girardeau Regional Airport / FLY CGI/Cape Girardeau Regional Airport 2 of 5 — Bob Phalen_Navy Veteran.jpg FLY CGI 2025 'Honor Flight' Photos FLY CGI/Cape Girardeau Regional Airport / FLY CGI/Cape Girardeau Regional Airport 3 of 5 — Color Guard on Tarmac.jpg FLY CGI 2025 'Honor Flight' Photos FLY CGI/Cape Girardeau Regional Airport / FLY CGI/Cape Girardeau Regional Airport 4 of 5 — Contour_Airlines_tarmac_HonorFlight and Color Guard.jpg FLY CGI 2025 'Honor Flight' Photos FLY CGI/Cape Girardeau Regional Airport / FLY CGI/Cape Girardeau Regional Airport 5 of 5 — Gathering of Veterans inside CGRA Terminal.jpg FLY CGI 2025 'Honor Flight' Photos FLY CGI/Cape Girardeau Regional Airport / FLY CGI/Cape Girardeau Regional Airport

In their brightly colored orange shirts—their school colors- a group of Clippard Elementary School Choir students led the Pledge of Allegiance to a packed crowd of veterans, their families, friends, and community members.

Wayne Wallingford, Former Missouri State Senator, presented the Missouri State Flag. He is also a retired Lieutenant Colonel with the United States Air Force who served on active duty for 25 years, including five tours in Vietnam and six tours in Desert Storm/Desert Shield. He received the Silver Star, Distinguished Flying Cross, 21 Air Medals, the Air Force Commendation Medal for Heroism, and several other honors.

A 'mail call', given by David Cantrell, announces all the veterans who will take the journey to the U.S. Capitol on the Honor Flight. Cantrell is a retired Navy captain who, among many other duties, founded the Avenue of Flags.

Clayton Haas performs the National Anthem, reliving his days in the United States Navy Men's Glee Club, where he served all four years as the soloist. During his service, he traveled all over the United States and Europe. He's a former United States Naval Lieutenant and a 1997 graduate of the US Naval Academy.

The closing remarks were given by Robert Wake, founder of the Wake Foundation.

A farewell prayer is then led by Jim Strohman, Marine Corps League Chaplain and Purple Heart Recipient.

Then, a moving version of taps is played inside the Cape Girardeau airport terminal, which echoes through the nearly silent crowd.

The Clippard Elementary School Choir closes the send-off ceremony with a performance of "God Bless America".

Finally, the crowd files outside onto the tarmac to watch the 'Honor Flight' veterans board the two Contour Airline planes, waiting for take-off.

Under a bright, but partly cloudy sky, the crowd waved their flags, sharing their appreciation for the veterans on their long-awaited journey to Washington, D.C., hoping to remember their fallen friends and recall their service.