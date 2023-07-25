Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Receives $350K Grant For Parking Lot Expansion As Needs Arise

Over the past 20 years, the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport has grown to accommodate more needs in the area, such as Southeast Missouri State University's Professional Pilot program and future flight student growth, the fixed base operations for Air Evac Aviation, restaurant traffic, increased traffic with Contour Airlines, along with a range of domestic and connections to international flights.

Earlier this year, the Taxiway B(ravo) reconstruction process also moved closer to completion when it was reopened for use.

With additional growth just in the past two years, it's easy to understand why increased parking options are needed. The influx of additional funds from a recent Missouri state grant of $350,000, announced on Tues. July 18th will move the regional hub closer to the goal of providing access to allow for more visitors, residents, and travelers.

The parking lot improvements will happen alongside the completion of the new Passenger Terminal Building construction project, which began with a groundbreaking on April 11, 2023.

Airport Manager, Katrina Amos spoke about the importance of this needed influx of funds.

"The overall, general usage of the airport has increased with the restaurant, Pilot House, being out here, as well as the professional pilot program", said Amos.

Amos added, "We have a lot more usage at the airport, and so this parking will help with the increase in capacity".

She also provided a timeline for the ongoing projects.

"The parking lot [project] may go a little bit beyond that, but as a whole, the entire project will be finished by late summer", said Amos.

When planning flights at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, she provided a few tips and reminders.

"Just be mindful of the fact that we are pretty much an active construction zone right now", but added "nothing's going change by the way of our operations", and said the airline [Contour] will be able to operate normally, as well as other traffic and flight schools. She does not anticipate delays or issues regarding the construction.

Above all, Airport Manager Katrina Amos said that travelers should have a little patience during the process, and know that management is working to make the airport better.

Updates on various projects at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport can be found at flycgi.com and cityofcapegirardeau.org

