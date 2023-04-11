New Terminal and Improvements at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Take Off After Years of Planning

Plans that were in the works for a new terminal and updates to the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport have officially taken off.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Cape Girardeau Regional Airport held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction of a new terminal, marking the beginning of a significant expansion project. This initiative is part of the airport's broader efforts to modernize and enhance its facilities, providing improved services to passengers and airline partners.

During her speech, Airport Manager Katrina Amos expressed her relief and excitement about the project.

"This 67-year-old facility has served this community well, but it's time for a new era. As one of nine commercial service airports in the state of Missouri, it's essential that our facilities meet the needs of today's travelers", said Amos.

The construction of the new terminal is projected to take about two years, with a budget of approximately $12 million. Additionally, the airport is updating its runway and air traffic control tower to enhance safety and efficiency.

Cape Girardeau Regional Airport is a critical transportation hub for Southeast Missouri, offering access to destinations across the United States. The airport has direct flights to Nashville International Airport through Contour Airlines, along with a range of domestic and international flight options.

