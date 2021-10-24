-
On Thurs. Sept. 30. construction of the diverging diamond interchange at Interstate 55 and U.S. Route 61--mile marker 99--between Cape Girardeau and…
-
Communities have faced economic hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic, as have different service organizations and food pantries. A local food pantry…
-
To combine the arts and the spooky holiday, the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri hosted a parks beautification party on Oct. 31. The event, Boo-tiful…
-
It was a sunny and very breezy day, last Sunday, October 4th, as one small raft came into view on the Mississippi River. A man who is normally behind his…
-
Members of the community gathered together in Capaha Park Sunday for a candlelight vigil in memory of Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Event…
-
Cape Girardeau has been talking lately about its Confederate monument in Ivers Square, located on the lawn of the Common Pleas Courthouse, which is being…
-
Editor’s Note: This post has been edited for clarity.A large crowd of protesters gathered in Cape Girardeau on Sunday afternoon, organized by Black Lives…
-
Updated at 2:05 p.m., June 24 with a closure on Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau Numerous thunderstorms worked their way through southeast Missouri this…
-
Summer break for Missouri legislators started a month ago today. The 2019 legislative session was a dense one, and in that last week, they finished a…
-
Pavement repairs in Jackson and Cape Girardeau are expected to reduce roads to one lane throughout the months of April and May. According to the Missouri…