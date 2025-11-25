Schultheis Named VP of Enrollment Management and Student Success at Southeast Missouri State University

Following a nationwide search with 50 candidates reviewed, Dr. Stephen Schultheis was named the Vice President of Enrollment Management and Student Success for Southeast Missouri State University. The announcement came in a news release on Tues. Nov. 25, 2025.

The position includes the responsibilities of leading strategies for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention, and overseeing a wide array of offices in the university, including student services, enrollment management, residence life, and international and financial services.

Dr. Schultheis has 24 years of experience in higher education with a variety of leadership positions in enrollment management, academic affairs, and student affairs, and was most recently vice president for enrollment management and chief enrollment officer at Middle Georgia State University. He’s also held positions at Clayton State University and Monroe College.

In a statement, SEMO President Dr. Brad Hodson talked about his confidence in the decision to hire Dr. Schultheis.

“Since 1873, SEMO has held its ground as a place of learning, resilience, and growth for our students. I believe Dr. Schultheis’ experience will help position the University for continued success during a time when everything about education is changing,” said Dr. Hodson.

“SEMO really has a wonderful story to tell about what we can offer to students and a record of delivering, and I am eager to work with Dr. Schultheis to tell that story.”

Dr. Bruce Skinner is currently serving as Interim Vice President of Enrollment Management and Student Success. The role was previously held by Dr. Debbie (Below) Bayliss, who retired in February 2025, after 28 years at SEMO.

Dr. Schultheis will begin his new role as Vice President of Enrollment Management and Student Success at Southeast Missouri State University on January 14, 2026.

