Missouri's budget does not include money to extend Medicaid to 275,000 low-income people, despite a constitutional amendment approved by voters.
The House Higher Education Committee heard a bill on Mon. Feb. 8, that would remove the tuition cap for colleges and universities for the next five…
Missouri's High Coronavirus Rate Has White House Recommending Universities Test Students Before ThanSchools say they have no plans to do mass testing, citing costs and questioning whether its effective.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday he will use $125 million in federal funding for job training and to assist public universities in the fall....
The Missouri Department of Higher Education is working on decreasing the unemployment rate in the state. The United States Department of Labor granted the…
For the first time since 2009, the Missouri House of Representatives refused to approve the higher education budget bill. The main sticking point for…
Missouri higher education will receive more funding under a tentative budgement agreement discussed Tuesday. At a budget conference committee meeting,…
Missouri Governor Mike Parson, along with several other lawmakers and public officials, visited Signature Packaging and Paper in Jackson today as part of…
The Cape Girardeau Partnership for Higher Education will be known as Cape College Center now. The advisory committee approved the new name on October…
U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., says a staff survey of 440 colleges and universities regarding campus sexual assaults has found that 41 percent of...