SEMO Board of Governors Review New Campus Initiatives

SEMO’s Board of Governors discussed initiatives like the LECOM program, Saluna on Sikeston’s campus, the Vollink Family Conservatory, and the change to the Police Academy at their meeting on June 17.

LECOM Program

SEMO has partnered with the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine to offer students a path to a professional degree in osteopathic medicine, pharmacy, dental medicine, and pediatric medicine.

Through the LECOM Early Acceptance Program, students may interview for a position to receive a streamlined path to medical education as well as hands-on training.

University President Carlos Vargas said that the partnership is moving forward here at the university.

“We have, actually, a meeting coming up this week to plan a week-long session that is going to be offered to students who are interested in a medical career. Mercy is going to bring six third-year students to Mercy so they can start working and being mentored by doctors in Cape Girardeau, so we’re happy that the partnership continues to move forward very effectively,” Vargas said.

Sikeston Regional Campus & Saluna

SEMO’s Sikeston Regional Campus has partnered with an ag-tech startup, Saluna, which is focused on advancing hemp as a sustainable crop. Saluna will use the campus as its primary field research site.

Saluna will lease space, run seed trials, and hire SEMO students to support their research. The company said the region’s agricultural resources make it an ideal location.

Vargas said along with Saluna being on campus, they have also entered into another agreement to continue computer science training.

“We have now moved to develop a path for that campus there that involves inviting organizations that are interested in agricultural research and development,” Vargas said.

“We already have a tenant there, an organization called Saluna doing some research on industrial hemp. And along those lines, we have renewed our agreement with Center Street Property LLC in downtown Sikeston to continue to offer training on computer science and related fields.”

Vollink Family Observatory

Back in May, SEMO dedicated its new Vollink Family Observatory on campus. The observatory is named for Dennis Vollink, a former pilot and engineer who supported astronomy outreach and helped to develop SEMO’s professional pilot program.

Vargas said the observatory will help to enhance the programs here at SEMO.

“It’s a facility that will be enhancing our science programs and hopefully attract more students to those STEM fields,” Vargas said.

Police Academy & University Police Department

SEMO’s Law Enforcement Academy has been renamed to the Police Academy, and the Department of Public Safety has been changed to the University Police Department.

Vargas said that along with the name change comes developments in partnerships with local police departments.

“The Police Academy now reports to the University Police Department, and so we’re excited about developing that partnership with police departments around the region,” Vargas said.

This story was originally published by the Southeast Arrow, a student-run publication, and news partner with KRCU Public Radio.