SEMO Announces New Scholarship Program, Expanding Access to 85 Percent of Students

As the challenges mount to pursue a college education, including funding, Southeast Missouri State University aims to make the process easier for all students who choose to attend.

On a bright sunny day in front of the Kent Library portico, a crowd of current and prospective students gathered to hear the new scholarship announcement from Dr. Brad Hodson, the new University President.

In preparation for College Colors Day on Friday, August 29, current and prospective students who showed up to the event were greeted with tables of refreshments and SEMO gear.

KRCU Public Radio/John Moore / KRCU Public Radio Prospective and current SEMO Students line up for refreshments and SEMO gear for the upcoming College Colors Day, on Friday, August 29th.

The University says it is "deepening its commitment ot student success and education access with the launch of a new scholarship program designed to make college more affordable and attainable."

With the new program, 85 percent of students will be eligible, regardless of background or financial circumstance.

SEMO President Dr. Brad Hodson talked about the importance of the new program, especially for a first-generation college student.

KRCU Public Radio/John Moore / KRCU Public Radio/John Moore SEMO President Dr. Brad Hodson delivers a brief speech, announcing a new scholarship opportunity that expands to include 85% of students.

“At SEMO, we know that access to a college education is a critical step toward achieving dreams and building a better future,” said Hodson. “Our new scholarship program is about removing barriers, opening doors, and supporting students financially, so they can focus on what matters most: learning, growing, and preparing for meaningful careers.”

KRCU Public Radio/John Moore / KRCU Public Radio Dr. Brad Hodson meets with staff and students before making the new scholarship announcement.

The new scholarship program offers renewable scholarships that aim to be simple to apply for, with the intention of expanding access for students. It includes automatic awarding, test-optional and superscore-friendly options, renewable support, and a variety of award criteria.

Automatic Awarding: Most scholarships are granted automatically through the admissions process with no additional applications needed.

Test-Optional and Superscore-Friendly: SEMO recognizes varied student strengths by considering the highest subscores from multiple ACT or SAT tests and welcoming students with strong academic performance even without test scores.

Renewable Support: By maintaining credit hours and GPA requirements, students can renew their scholarships year after year, helping ensure continued progress toward their degrees.

Variety: Scholarships are based on a broad range of qualities, including academic achievement, leadership, creative talent, athletics, geographic location, and financial need.

Lenell Hahn, Assistant Vice President for Enrollment and Admissions, encouraged prospective students to apply to the University and also continue to fill out and submit the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) by the deadline for additional financial assistance and offers.

“Making college accessible is fundamental to who we are as a university,” said Hahn. “We’re proud to offer opportunities that empower students to pursue their passions and build their futures, knowing that SEMO stands beside them every step of the way.”

KRCU Public Radio/John Moore / KRCU Public Radio Students pose with SEMO letters after the new scholarship announcement.

As part of the program, eligible new Missouri undergraduate students with a 2.75 high school GPA and who are eligible for Pell Grants will not pay any tuition or fees at Southeast Missouri State with the Will To Do Award. SEMO also offers one tuition rate nationwide for domestic students.

More information is available on SEMO's admission page.

