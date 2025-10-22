© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
Canvas is Back Online After a Global Internet Outage

By Abby Volz,
Ella Tinsley
Published October 22, 2025
At approximately 5:01 p.m. Central Time Mon. Oct. 20, all AWS services were restored to normal use, including Canvas.

All 142 affected AWS services were brought back online, and the network issue has been resolved.

Canvas was offline for approximately 16 hours, with the outage beginning at 2 a.m. central time.

In an email statement to the Southeast Arrow, the director of the Institute for Cybersecurity, Mario Garcia, stated that several universities were affected by this outage.

“Multiple universities and school districts are reporting they cannot access Canvas for assignments, lectures, or course materials,” Garcia stated.

This outage was part of a global AWS network crash that impacted multiple businesses such as Snapchat, Fortnite, Facebook, and US airlines Delta and United.

The total cost of this outage could reach hundreds of billions of dollars, according to CNN.

This is an update from a previous Southeast Arrow story. Read the first story here.

The story was originally published by the Southeast Arrow, a student-run newspaper at Southeast Missouri State University.
