United Way of Southeast Missouri Announces Funding For Emergency Food and Shelter After Winter Storms

After multiple emergency declarations over the past few months, many agencies are struggling to keep up with the food and shelter needs in the area.

Funds will be provided by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) using a program known as Phase 42--a grant application for the FEMA Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP).

Through the actions of a local board made up of representatives from the United Way of Southeast Missouri, Community, Partnership; American Red Cross; Catholic Charities; Area Agency on Aging; East Missouri Action Agency; Safe House for Women; The Salvation Army; Street Level; local food pantries, the Cape Girardeau County Commissioner’s office, and the South Cape Girardeau County—over 23 thousand dollars will be awarded to agencies which qualify for much needed financial aid.

The United Way of Southeast Missouri seeks candidates who directly distribute emergency food or assist with emergency shelter. Additionally, applicants will need to have to have a unique entity identifier—a number applied for online that recognizes an organization officially.

The announcement was made by the United Way of Southeast Missouri on Wed. Jan. 22, 2025. They encourage nonprofit, private volunteer, and governmental organizations with emergency food and/or shelter programs to apply.

More information is available at UnitedWayofSEMO.org. The application ends on February 10, 2025.