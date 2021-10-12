KRCU Local Newscasts
KRCU Public Radio's Local Newscasts provide listeners with a daily update of the top local and state news stories.
Gov. Mike Parson is facing calls to get the Missouri Cybersecurity Commission off the ground after it was created by the Legislature earlier this…
The City of Cape Girardeau has announced specific dates and locations for the region's fall deer hunting season. The City of Cape decided on managed deer hunting designations to support healthy wildlife population control and prevent starvation, as well as reducing the spread of diseases.
The city of Cape Girardeau announced a street closure due to a building safety concern, early Wednesday morning.The southbound lane of Main Street between…
The National Weather Service (NWS) has designated Southeast Missouri State University as StormReady®, highlighting the University’s preparedness for…
The Catapult Press at Southeast Missouri State University’s Catapult Creative House is hosting a “Halloween Mask Workshop” Oct. 23 from noon-2 p.m.The…
Regional Statistics over the last month pertinent to COVID-19 have improved with ICU bed capacity and hospital inpatient bed capacity rates lowering.…
Public hearings for Missouri's redistricting process begin Saturday in St. Louis and continue next week in Springfield and Kansas City. Watchdog groups…
After a fire scorched the building in March, the Broadway Theatre in downtown Cape Girardeau has been given 90 days to get up to code or be demolished by…
“Sonder,” an exhibition of works by Southeast Missouri State University student artists Kate Cooper, Maria Marzuco and Cameron Queen, is available for…
The Redhawk Vaccine Incentive Program recently put out a new challenge in hopes of reaching a campus-wide 70% vaccination rate. Clubs and student…