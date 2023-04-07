Two-Way: Dr. Ed Crowley, SEMO Prof. Talks About Bollinger Co. Tornado

Southeast Missouri State University / https://semo.edu/people-directory/faculty-staff/crowley-ed.html Dr. Ed Crowley, Assistant Professor in the Harrison College of Business at Southeast Missouri State University.

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 5th, a strong and focused line of storms stretching across multiple counties spawned numerous tornadoes, left 5 dead, and several injured, and one caused a path of destruction that a small community never thought was possible.

At its peak, the tornado reached an EF-2 category from the National Weather Service—or about 130 miles per hour and stayed on the ground for around 22 miles and stayed on the ground for about 30 minutes tearing through the Eastern Ozark countryside.

1 of 4 — kpah_20230405_0832_BR_0.5.png 3:32 AM CDT image of the storm National Weather Service / National Weather Service 2 of 4 — kpah_20230405_0841_BR_0.5.png 3:41 AM CDT image of the storm National Weather Service 3 of 4 — kpah_20230405_0844_BR_0.5.png 3:44 AM CDT image of the storm National Weather Service 4 of 4 — kpah_20230405_0848_BR_0.5.png 3:48 AM CDT image of the storm National Weather Service

It was hard to know what remained until the sun rose in the once-lush spring valley in Bollinger County near Marble Hill and Glenallen.

We had the chance to speak to one person who has called the small community his home and a place of business for the past 3 years—Dr. Ed Crowley, an assistant professor teaching entrepreneurial management at Southeast Missouri State University. He, along with his wife, owns and operates Mesta Meadows Farm, which is located in Glenallen, MO.

1 of 6 — 339662777_236525595607421_758223565924138039_n.jpg 2 of 6 — 339686959_614517690545109_6384035774050448415_n.jpg Field at Mesta Meadows Farm overlooking another collapsed building 3 of 6 — 339638135_530516382610077_7274852325013377816_n.jpg More toppled trees in a field at Mesta Meadows as someone surveys the damage 4 of 6 — 339604760_254045417002544_2995857251077392940_n.jpg More toppled trees in a field at Mesta Meadows near a picnic table 5 of 6 — 339740942_957945485202177_2843824224256593789_n.jpg More toppled and uprooted trees and significantly damaged farmhouse 6 of 6 — 339737114_743630523805175_1098459830757127809_n.jpg Flattened building at Mesta Meadows

Ed stated that the tornado that wiped out Glenallen only touched one corner of their farm, with some damage to his roof, a well house, and some big trees.

But says the farm he rents across the road took a direct hit. Two barns were destroyed, hundreds of trees were wiped out, and most of the fences were destroyed.

He says he prays for the folks in Glenallen who lost their homes and loved ones and considers himself 'very blessed' that he and his family are safe.

Mesta Meadows Facebook Page / First set of sheep triplets born on the farm near the beginning of April.

We talked about the overwhelming response and his experience after the storm—one of community and generosity.

