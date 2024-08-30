Cape Girardeau's Water Future: A Needed Expansion, A Ballot Item, Rate Hikes, and the Cape Rock Plant

Cape Girardeau's water treatment has been a vital aspect of the city's infrastructure since its first water system was established in 1894.

More than three decades later the Cape Rock Treatment Plant opened, and it was expanded in 1954 and 1967. Originally built to serve a growing community, the plant has undergone various updates to keep pace with technological advances and increasing demands. Now, as the city faces new challenges, it’s at a critical point that could impact local water rates.

The upcoming November 2024 ballot item presents a pivotal decision for Cape Girardeau residents.

Shall the City of Cape Girardeau raise water rates and fees for the purpose of funding necessary improvements and maintenance of the water system such that during the current fiscal year the increase exceeds five (5) percent and shall Section 29-213 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, be amended establishing new water rates and fees effective January 1, 2025, resulting, based on current usage, in an increase in the current fiscal year ranging between $8.19 and $13.89 per month for 89% of water customers?

A proposed measure seeks to address the rising costs of water treatment and the need for infrastructure improvements. If approved, this measure would lead to an increase in water rates for approximately 89 percent of the city's customers.

The Cape Rock Water Treatment Plant’s expansions onto their current plant, are expected to be complete by March of next year.

J.J. Ridings, Local Manager of Alliance Water Resources, explains the technical aspects behind the expansion. “Before we change our lime feed system, we’ll have lower quality water going through that third clarifier, causing us to feed up to 15 parts of chlorine to the blend tank,” Ridings says. “I expect that to get cut by half, if not more, down to a third of the usage there.” He added that this adjustment is expected to save the city nearly half a million dollars this year alone.

The idea of funding an entirely new plant has been rumored, however, Ridings said that it makes more sense to expand on what they have at the current plant, rather than build it from the ground up. Trevor Pulley, Deputy City Manager of Cape Girardeau agrees, “We don’t need new offices or concrete; we need new technology,” Pulley states. “The city is looking at all the finances, what it’s going to cost the taxpayers, and what’s the best system for the City of Cape Girardeau and taxpayers. So we found out refurbishing this whole (very good) plant was a lot cheaper than building a brand new plant.”

The Expansion of the current plant would cost $20 million dollars, with $9 million already funded.

Despite these financial pressures, Pulley assures that the quality of Cape Girardeau’s water remains high. “We don’t have a quality problem,” Pulley asserts. “We have the best water around. The city produces very good water for its citizens.”

The real challenge, he explains, is the quantity of water needed to meet growing demands. “More people move into this city. We have about 40,000 people that reside in the city. On any given day right now, we may have 120,000 people inside the city’s limits,” Pulley says. “We need to produce more water, which is why we’re asking for a rate increase.”

Pulley gave a practical example of the proposed rate increase. “It’s going to be about 89% of the homeowners who are going to see a rate increase anywhere from $8 to $13 a month. That depends on your usage. So let’s say you have five to eight people in your home compared to a two-person home. A two-person home is going to have a lot less usage, so their rate will be less high than an eight-person household.”

If approved, this would increase monthly water bills for most residents. This adjustment is part of a larger plan to invest $56 million in plant and distribution improvements over the next eight years, with an additional $64 million anticipated for future upgrades.

As Cape Girardeau prepares for this crucial vote, officials and residents are watching closely to see how the proposed changes will affect both the city’s infrastructure and their own utility bills.

