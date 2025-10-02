Historic WWII Ship Docks in Cape Girardeau for Tours

https://www.southeastarrow.com/news/historic-wwii-ship-to-dock-in-cape-girardeau-for-tours-ff6d13da

On Sept. 25-29, the USS LST 325, a World War II-era tank landing ship, docked in Cape Girardeau. The ship, once used to carry service members and supplies across the water, will be open for public tours.

Visitors were able to explore the vessel, learn about the history and role of LST ships, and hear stories about the men who worked on these ships. The stop in Cape Girardeau is part of the ship's annual river system cruise, where it visits various U.S. port cities. The tours were open to families, students, and history enthusiasts.

The USS LST 325 is one of the last surviving tank landing ships from World War II. The vessel was built to carry troops, vehicles, and supplies onto enemy shores. After its service in the war, the vessel also operated in the Arctic and the Greek Navy.

In 2000, the USS LST Ship Memorial gained ownership of the vessel, and it was restored and unveiled for public tours in 2001.

Since its restoration, the vessel has traveled across the United States. In 2005, the ship found a home in Evansville, Indiana, where it is docked at a $3 million facility built specifically to house it.

The vessel remains fully operational and is preserved through private donations and volunteer crews.

According to the USS LST Ship Memorial website , their mission is to preserve and operate the USS LST 325 as a museum, honoring the roles of landing ship tanks and their crews in World War II, Korea and Vietnam through artifacts, exhibits, and educational programs.

The USS LST Ship Memorial is a nonprofit organization run by a volunteer board , administrative staff, and part-time docents. When the ship is in port, the board manages operations, and the captain and crew manage the vessel when it’s away.

Their website features a few virtual exhibits as well, where visitors can explore the history of the vessel, learn about World War II experiences, and more.

The USS LST 325 will be docking at the Riverfront Park in Cape Girardeau, on N. Water St. It will be open for public tours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day, Sept. 25-29. The last tour admission will be at 5:00 p.m.

Visitors can purchase tickets on the ship, which will cost $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 6 to 17, and free for children five and under.

Tours are self-guided, and volunteer docents will be on hand to answer questions. QR codes are also placed throughout the vessel to provide added historical details.