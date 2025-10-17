© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
Going Public

Going Public: Community Non-Profit Leaders Talk About 'Socktober' Clothing Drive and Foster Care Needs in the Region

By John Moore
Published October 17, 2025 at 8:55 AM CDT
Matiss Vitols Vitolins, founder of 'Impact1More', and Dr. Kay Kizer, founder of 'Kay's Carry-On', speak with KRCU Public Radio about the needs of foster youth and families in the region, as well as their partnership for 'Socktober' — a clothing drive held throughout October.
The 'Socktober' clothing and essentials collection drive will run through October to help foster care youth and families in need.
Kay's Carry-On and Impact1More
On this episode of 'Going Public', we speak with Dr. Kay Kizer, with 'Kays Carry-On' and Matiss Vitols Vitolins, founder of 'Impact1More', who teamed up for the month-long clothing and essentials drive, 'Socktober', to fill the needs of foster care youth and other families who need extra support throughout the area.

Both talked about the need to fill the gap between the bi-annual clothing vouchers provided to foster youth and families, and the growing need during the colder months of the year.

About 'Socktober':

Dr. Kay Kizer, founder of Kay's Carry-On, invites community members to join her in celebrating her birthday in a way that reflects her deep commitment to giving back and uplifting others.

This year, she and her team are coming together to support Impact1More Ministry and their upcoming Clothing Closet—a lifeline for individuals in need, especially children and teens who face daily struggles that many of us can't imagine.

She invites the public to be a part of this meaningful celebration by contributing to the well-being of our community. Whether you bring one item or many to the celebration, your donation will make a difference. Together, we can create a profound impact, just as Dr. Kay Kizer has through her unwavering dedication to helping those who need it most.

Donation drop-offs will also be available throughout October at the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce, John Sinclair Nissan, SADI, and Edge Realty.

These items are needed:

  • Hats
  • Scarves
  • Blankets
  • Gloves
  • Underwear
  • Socks

Monetary donations will directly support the work of Kay's Carry-On Ministry, helping us continue to make an impact for those we serve.

Event celebration:

An event celebration will be held at Bourbon + Bitters in downtown Cape Girardeau, from 1 to 2:30 PM on Monday, October 20, 2025.

