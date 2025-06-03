© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Martin's Must-Reads
There are one million new books published each year. With so many books and so little time, where do you begin to find your next must-read? There’s the New York Times Bestseller list, the Goodreads app, the Cape Library’s Staff picks shelf and now Martin’s Must-Reads.Every Wednesday at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m., and Sunday at 8:18 a.m., Betty Martin recommends a must read based on her own personal biases for historical fiction, quirky characters and overall well-turned phrases. Her list includes WWII novels, biographies of trailblazers, novels with truly unique individuals and lots more. Reading close to 100 titles a year, Betty has plenty of titles to share.Local support for "Martin's Must Reads" comes from the Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library.

Martin's Must-Reads: '10% Happier'

KRCU Public Radio | By Betty Martin
Published June 3, 2025 at 11:00 AM CDT

“After having a nationally televised panic attack on “Good Morning America,” Dan Harris knew he had to make some changes. A lifelong nonbeliever, he found himself on a bizarre adventure involving a disgraced pastor, a mysterious self-help guru, and a gaggle of brain scientists. Eventually, Harris realized that the source of his problems was the very thing he always thought was his greatest asset: the incessant, insatiable voice in his head.”

That’s from the back of Dan Harris’ book 10% Happier: How I Tamed the Voice in My Head, Reduced Stress Without Losing My Edge, and Found Self-help That Actually Works - a True Story. I know, it’s a crazy long subtitle, but it’s a good description.

Dan Harris worked for ABC News for twenty-one years co-anchoring Nightline and the weekend editions of Good Morning America. The first half of the book gives some insight into the competitive nature of news anchors. Everyone wants to lead the show. In Dan’s drive to reach the top, he suﬀered PTSD from five months reporting on the Iraq war and using drugs to try and calm the voices in his head. Two things happened: he had a panic attack on national news, and he was assigned to be the religion reporter. It was through the latter that he became acquainted with meditation and found a path to quieting the voices in his head.

I learned about Dan from my daughter who listens to his podcast, also called “10% Happier.” At the end of his book, he gives some basic instructions about meditating so you too can quiet the voices in your head.

If you’re interested in a behind-the-scenes look at the life of a news anchor and want some tips on how to go through life a little calmer, then you must read 10% Happier by Dan Harris.
Tags
Art and culture
Betty Martin
Betty Martin was born in Boston, Massachusetts to a Lutheran pastor and his organist wife. Betty’s love of books was inspired by her father who read to all four children each night.
See stories by Betty Martin