Martin's Must-Reads: '10% Happier'

“After having a nationally televised panic attack on “Good Morning America,” Dan Harris knew he had to make some changes. A lifelong nonbeliever, he found himself on a bizarre adventure involving a disgraced pastor, a mysterious self-help guru, and a gaggle of brain scientists. Eventually, Harris realized that the source of his problems was the very thing he always thought was his greatest asset: the incessant, insatiable voice in his head.”

That’s from the back of Dan Harris’ book 10% Happier: How I Tamed the Voice in My Head, Reduced Stress Without Losing My Edge, and Found Self-help That Actually Works - a True Story. I know, it’s a crazy long subtitle, but it’s a good description.

Dan Harris worked for ABC News for twenty-one years co-anchoring Nightline and the weekend editions of Good Morning America. The first half of the book gives some insight into the competitive nature of news anchors. Everyone wants to lead the show. In Dan’s drive to reach the top, he suﬀered PTSD from five months reporting on the Iraq war and using drugs to try and calm the voices in his head. Two things happened: he had a panic attack on national news, and he was assigned to be the religion reporter. It was through the latter that he became acquainted with meditation and found a path to quieting the voices in his head.

I learned about Dan from my daughter who listens to his podcast, also called “10% Happier.” At the end of his book, he gives some basic instructions about meditating so you too can quiet the voices in your head.

If you’re interested in a behind-the-scenes look at the life of a news anchor and want some tips on how to go through life a little calmer, then you must read 10% Happier by Dan Harris.