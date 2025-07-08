© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
Martin's Must-Reads
There are one million new books published each year. With so many books and so little time, where do you begin to find your next must-read? There’s the New York Times Bestseller list, the Goodreads app, the Cape Library’s Staff picks shelf and now Martin’s Must-Reads.Every Wednesday at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m., and Sunday at 8:18 a.m., Betty Martin recommends a must read based on her own personal biases for historical fiction, quirky characters and overall well-turned phrases. Her list includes WWII novels, biographies of trailblazers, novels with truly unique individuals and lots more. Reading close to 100 titles a year, Betty has plenty of titles to share.Local support for "Martin's Must Reads" comes from the Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library.

Martin's Must-Reads: 'The God of the Woods'

KRCU Public Radio | By Betty Martin
Published July 8, 2025 at 11:00 AM CDT

“Louise. August 1975. The bed is empty. Louise, the counselor— twenty-three, short-limbed, rasp-voiced, jolly—stands barefoot on the warm rough planks of the cabin called Balsam and processes the absence of a body in the lower bunk by the door. The cabin’s single flashlight, the absence of which is used, even in daylight, to indicate that campers have gone to the latrines—is in its home on a shelf by the door.”

Those are some lines from the opening to Liz Moore’s novel The God of the Woods. Barbara, the missing thirteen-year-old camper, is the daughter and only surviving child of the wealthy Van Laars, who not only own the camp but also live in a mansion on the property.

As the story progresses it weaves in and out of time between the 1950s when the Van Laars marriage began, 1961 when the Van Laars first child Bear went missing, and the two months of 1975 of camp before Barbara went missing and the first days of searching for her.

Some of the main characters include Barbara, the missing camper, Louise, her camp counselor, Tracy a lonely camper who hangs out with Barbara, Alice, Barbara’s mother who still suﬀers from the loss of her first child, T.J. the camp director, and Judy, the
investigative oﬃcer who solves the mystery of Barbara’s disappearance.

As the book jacket says, this “multithreaded story is a story of inheritance and second chances, the tensions between a family and a community, and a history that will not let any of them go.”

If you’re looking for a well-written mystery with fleshed out characters, then you must read The God of the Woods by Liz Moore.
Betty Martin
Betty Martin was born in Boston, Massachusetts to a Lutheran pastor and his organist wife. Betty’s love of books was inspired by her father who read to all four children each night.
