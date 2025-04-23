“The Most Efficient Officer…”: William H. McLane in War and in Peace

William H. McLane, born July 6, 1816, was the youngest of six sons of John McLane and Lydia Lawrence McLane. John McLane built at Old Appleton in 1829. John McLane’s financial reverses meant William had to be independent early in life. He began by moving goods by flatboat on the Mississippi. Later, he worked as a clerk in Illinois before returning to Missouri to work in William C. Moore’s store. He married Moore’s daughter Catherine, and saved enough to become a merchant, partnering with George Clodfelter in Appleton. At the same time, he bought property. He obtained much of the land west of the road through Old Appleton, then platted lots to expand the settlement.

McLane still worked as a merchant when the Civil War began. The McLane family divided. William and brothers James and Samuel supported the Union, while his brothers Joseph, John Anson, and Alfred had Southern sympathies. William and his father-in-law enslaved some people but supported the Union. McLane had represented Cape Girardeau County in the State Legislature and was outspoken in his opposition to secession in 1861.

Provisional Governor Gamble assisted General Schofield in forming the Enrolled Missouri Militia (EMM) July 22, 1862. General Orders No. 19 required all loyal men to enroll. The function of the EMM was to assist federal forces when called into service, and members did guard duty, manual labor, and rarely combat roles as needed. McLane was selected as colonel of the local 56th EMM, which the local Union commander first ordered into active service on November 1, 1862. Problems with the EMM moved Governor Gamble to create the Provisional EMM in 1863, comprised of the most dependable EMM members. Col. McLane became commander of the local 8th Provisional EMM on July 31, 1863. He was to command the 8th Provisional EMM until it disbanded in November 1863 and continued to command the 56th EMM until the end of the war.

William H. McLane was a reliable and respected commander. During Price’s Raid in September-October 1864, the 56th received orders to move wounded men and equipment from Pilot Knob to Cape Girardeau. The order to Col. McLane read in part that the 56th “…proceed to Pilot Knob for the purpose of bringing to this Post all our own Sick and wounded and such of the enemy as he has transportation for. He will impress all Spring wagons and such other suitable wagons … for the purpose of transporting sick and wounded to this Post … He will allow no straggling or plundering on the way…”

Col. McLane and his men accomplished this task to the great satisfaction of his commanding officer, Lt.-Col Hiram M. Hiller, who noted, “Colonel McLane is the most efficient officer of Enrolled Missouri Militia service in my sub-district; is of more benefit than all the rest of the field officers that have reported.”

After the war ended, Col. McLane saw opportunity in western Missouri and moved to Clinton in Henry County as a merchant. His new neighbors recognized his abilities and returned him to the General Assembly.

McLane developed one of the largest farms in Henry County, with 1,000 acres of improved farmland. From 1872 to 1877 he served as deputy U. S. Marshal after he left the legislature. He was active in the Gordon Granger Post, Grand Army of the Republic, and because of his influence many destitute or disabled Union veterans sought him out for assistance. Col. William H. McLane, a worthy son of Cape Girardeau County, died at age 82 in Clinton, on November 22, 1898.