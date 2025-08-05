© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Almost Yesterday
Almost Yesterday is a glimpse into the rich history of our region. Dr. Frank Nickell takes listeners on a journey to specific moments in time, such as the first radio broadcast on KFVS, the history of Farmington’s Carleton College, and the short-lived safari on a Mississippi River island. A gifted storyteller and local historian, Dr. Nickell’s wit and love for the past are combined with sounds and music that augment his narrative.On Saturday, June 7, 2008, Almost Yesterday received First Place in the "Special Programs" category at the Missouri Broadcasters Association Awards Banquet in Kansas City, Missouri.Almost Yesterday airs every Wednesday at 5:42 and 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m.Posted February 11, 2025We are sad to share the news of the passing of Dr. Frank Nickell, host of KRCU’s award-winning “Almost Yesterday.” Frank passed away at 6:58 a.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2025.Frank’s passion for history and storytelling are well-known by KRCU listeners. They’ve listened along since 2006 as Frank shared stories from the rich history of southeast Missouri. We will miss his great radio voice, his warmth and friendship. His ability to recall facts on Missouri people, places and events was a marvel. He will be missed.

Almost Yesterday: Cape Girardeau Celebrates "Taft Day"

KRCU Public Radio | By Frank Nickell
Published August 5, 2025 at 11:01 AM CDT
President Taft was the first chief-of-state to visit Cape Girardeau.
Southeast Missouri State University
President Taft was the first chief-of-state to visit Cape Girardeau.

It seems like almost yesterday that President William Howard Taft visited Cape Girardeau. His purpose was to promote the deepening and stabilization of the Mississippi River channel.

President Taft was the first sitting President to ever visit the city and Cape Girardeau and the whole region prepared for his visit accordingly. A welcome arch was constructed over the entrance to the city at Themis Street, a commemorative badge was commissioned, a grand parade planned, and special excursion trains were arranged to bring people to Cape Girardeau from all over Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois.

Taft came to Cape Girardeau as part of a 16 boat flotilla that included cabinet members, senators, congressmen, and governors. Cape Girardeau was alerted early on the morning on October 26, 1909 when the flotilla reached Neely's Landing. In the time it took to travel south from Neely's to Cape, a crowd estimated as close to 20,000 gathered on the riverfront to welcome the President - an impressive showing for a town of only 8,000.

Following Taft's arrival a parade led the crowd to the new Academic Hall on the college campus. There, the president was introduced by Edward Riggenhardt, chairman of the President's Day committee, and President Taft commented he would never forget this visit because it was the first time the over 300 pound president had ever shared the stage with someone larger than himself. He also told the crowd that he would always remember the beautiful sunrise over Cape Girardeau that morning.

The great day of celebration will always be remembered as Taft Day...and it seems like Almost Yesterday.
Tags
Almost Yesterday
Frank Nickell
Frank Nickell is a retired history professor at Southeast Missouri State University.
See stories by Frank Nickell
Related Content