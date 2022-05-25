© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
KRCU Giving Back to Community with Red Cross Blood Drive

KRCU Public Radio | By Dan Woods
Published May 25, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT
KRCU Public Radio will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Thursday, June 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Three Rivers College in Sikeston.

For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or sign up online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code KRCU.

“Hosting a blood drive coincides with KRCU Public Radio’s core values of giving back to the community,” said General Manager Dan Woods. “With a simple blood donation, we have the ability to help save the life of someone who could be a coworker, loved one or neighbor.”

Blood is routinely transfused to patients with cancer and other diseases, premature babies, organ transplant recipients and trauma victims, according to the Red Cross.

“The short amount of time it takes to donate can mean a lifetime to a patient with a serious medical condition. We urge eligible donors to join us in the selfless act of giving blood.” Donors will receive a free t-shirt while supplies last.

Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, B negative and A negative. According to the Red Cross, type O negative is the universal blood type that can be safely transfused to anyone, and is often used to treat trauma patients.

Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
