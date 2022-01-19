KRCU Public Radio to Broadcast Missouri 2022 State of the State Address

KRCU Public Radio at Southeast Missouri State University announces plans to air Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s State of the State address on Wednesday, January 19 at 3:00 p.m.

The annual address to a joint session of the Missouri General Assembly will take place in the chamber of the House of Representatives in the State Capitol in Jefferson City. Gov. Parson will detail his legislative and economic priorities during his address.

The State of the State coverage will include the Democratic response to the governor’s speech.

The speech will be live-streamed on Governor Parson's Facebook page and the State of Missouri Facebook page.