Exposition: A Preview of 'Bossa Nova Night featuring Ana Catharina', Part of Scout Hall's Underground Jazz Series, Nov. 21st

On this episode of 'Exposition', we speak with Brazilian vocalist Ana Catharina, who is the featured performer at 'Bossa Nova Night' and part of Scout Hall's 'Underground Jazz' series, Fri. Nov. 21st at 7:30 p.m. Doors for the performance open at 7 p.m.

Listen for the interview on the Friday, November 21st episode of KRCU Public Radio's Jazz à la Carte.

In the interview, learn more about Ana's musical influences from her home country, Brazil, an early exposure to American Musical Theatre, and how she weaves the two into her performances with various groups across the world.

About the 'Underground Jazz' Series'

In partnership with Scout Hall and directed by Dr. Felipe Brito, SEMO Director of Jazz Studies, the Underground Jazz Series has the goal to bring the best jazz musicians from St. Louis, Memphis, Nashville, Chicago, Kansas City, and beyond to the Cape Girardeau and SEMO community.

About Ana Catharina

Ana Catharina Oliveira is a Brazilian-born vocalist and performer whose artistry flows between jazz, theater, and the rich musical traditions of her heritage. Ana lived in Chicago for three years, where she reconnected with her Brazilian roots and deepened her passion for American jazz. Currently pursuing her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theater at Western Illinois University, she previously studied musical theater in Brazil.

Her journey as a performer began in São Paulo, where she discovered her passion for the stage and for storytelling through music. She has appeared in large-scale Broadway-style productions in Brazil, including The Sound of Music and Chaplin the Musical. During the pandemic, Ana created and produced an online show, Flow, which was sponsored by WDCB Jazz.

In Chicago, she collaborated with renowned artists such as Luciano Antonio, Marcel Bonfim, Heitor Garcia, and the bands Rio Bamba and Maracujazz. In central Illinois, she has worked with José Emílio, Jay Ferguson, Mark Tonelli, Matt Hughes, Whitney Ashe, and George Turner.

Over the years, Ana has developed a versatile style that blends the rhythmic roots of Brazilian jazz with the expressive depth of theater, creating performances that are both emotionally engaging and musically dynamic.

More details about tickets for the show and the Scout Hall Downtown Cape Girardeau venue can be found on their website, thescouthall.com.