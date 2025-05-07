In this episode of 'Exposition', we speak with Dr. Joel Vanderheyden, saxophonist, about his upcoming performance in the 'Underground Jazz' Series at Scout Hall. The show is on Friday, May 9th, 2025, at 7:30 pm. He'll be on stage with a few of his friends, including Dr. Felipe Brito on trombone, Andrew Binder on bass, Jacob Kerzner on vibraphone, and Jay Contrino on drums.

Listen • 4:05