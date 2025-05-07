Exposition: Joel Vanderheyden Talks About Upcoming 'Underground Jazz' Series Performance at Scout Hall, May 9th

In this episode of 'Exposition', we speak with saxophonist Dr. Joel Vanderheyden about his upcoming performance as part of the 'Underground Jazz' Series at Scout Hall in Downtown Cape Girardeau.

The show is on Friday, May 9th, 2025. Doors open at 7 pm and the show starts at 7:30 pm. He'll be on stage with a few other musicians, including Dr. Felipe Brito on trombone, Andrew Binder on bass, Jacob Kerzner on vibraphone, and Jay Contrino on drums.

He shared some of his experiences as a seasoned performer and educator in both jazz and classical styles throughout his career in various ensembles, and his expectations for the show.

About the 'Underground Jazz' Series

In partnership with Scout Hall and directed by Dr. Felipe Brito, SEMO Director of Jazz Studies, the Underground Jazz Series has the goal of bringing the best jazz musicians from St. Louis, Memphis, Nashville, Chicago, Kansas City, and beyond to the Cape Girardeau and SEMO community.

Joel Vanderheyden

Dr. Joel Vanderheyden is a regular Jazz St. Louis Big Band member, the live-looping trio Vehachi, and the Missouri Saxophone Quartet. He has performed on stages in the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, Scotland, Croatia, and across the United States, spanning large festivals, intimate jazz clubs, rock venues, live radio performances, and some of the world’s finest concert halls.

In his Underground Jazz debut at Scout Hall, the Quarterfinalist to the GRAMMY Music Educator Award will perform original and jazz fusion tunes.

