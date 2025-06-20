Exposition: SEMO Professor Fred Jones and His Wife Shirlee Wilson Premiere Feature Film, 'Sugarhouse' June 28th

In this episode of Exposition, we speak with SEMO professor Fred Jones and his wife, Shirlee Wilson, about the premiere of their feature film, 'Sugarhouse'. The film has been a labor of love for the two writers and directors, spanning a year of filming in Missouri. They premiere their independent film on June 28 at Perry Park in Perryville, MO, at 7 pm and on July 18 at Connection Point Church in Jackson, MO, at 7 pm.

'Sugarhouse' is a story of the seasons of life, of the struggles and strengths of family. The story follows Maisie, a sweet-natured teenager tasked with caring for Cricket, her headstrong little sister, alone in their Midwestern farmhouse after being abandoned by Gage, their outlaw father. With no one left to turn to, the girls reach out for help from Finn, their wayward older brother, who is haunted by his past.

The small family endures what threatens to tear them apart, overcoming the harsh realities of life through hope, faith, and prayer.

Much of the film was shot at the Gihring Family Farm in Altenburg, where maple syrup is produced, hence the film’s name, 'Sugarhouse'.

However, most of the film was shot in Southeast Missouri, in several recognizable places to the locals and beautiful stretches of seasonal countryside.

Locals may also recognize scenes filmed at Kasten Masonry, Wib’s Drive-In, and the Co-op. A majority of the film’s scenes were shot at the farm of Jones’ brother-in-law near Dutchtown.

Details and tickets to the premieres of the feature film on June 28 and July 18, respectively, can be found at eventbright.com.

Information and updates about where to stream the movie, which will be available in Fall 2025, will be announced on Facebook and Instagram.