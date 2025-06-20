In this episode of Exposition, we speak with SEMO Professor Fred Jones and his wife, Shirlee Wilson, about their premiere feature film, 'Sugarhouse'. The film has been a labor of love for the two writers and directors, spanning an entire year of filming in Missouri. They premiere their independent film on June 28 at the Perry Park Center in Perryville, MO, at 7 pm, and on July 18 at Connection Point Church in Jackson, MO, at 7 pm.

Listen • 7:00