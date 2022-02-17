Southeast Missouri State University Announces Changes To On-Campus Mask Policy

Wednesday Evening, Southeast Missouri State University announced changes to their Protect The Nest plan, rescinding their classroom mask policy, effective immediately.

At the start of the 2022 Spring Semester, On Jan. 11, University President Dr. Carlos Vargas addressed adjustments to the campus COVID-19 policies, stating that the safety guidelines would be reassessed by February 16.

The original guidelines required the use of face coverings in indoor, instructional spaces such as classrooms or labs, as well as university transport, and various health facilities on campus, but not in university building halls, lounge areas, or dormitories.

The new change only requires students to continue the use of facial coverings in health-related campus facilities, such as the Autism Center and Campus Health Clinic, as well as university transport, by means of President Biden's Executive Order requiring face coverings on all public transport.

The University urges those who prefer wearing a mask to continue their personal practice.