COVID-19 Vaccines

Legal action from Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office may be the route Missouri takes, as opposed to passing legislation to fight vaccine mandates.
In several counties across the Ozarks region, less than 20% of the population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. That's lower than half the...
Polling suggests that attitudes and misunderstandings among political conservatives and people with limited health care coverage may pose the biggest challenges to mass vaccination.
While outsiders blame low rural vaccination rates on vaccine hesitancy, local health officials say the state’s distribution system has made providing shots difficult.
During a Thursday afternoon press conference, Gov. Parson announced a boost to the state’s vaccine supply.Missouri will receive 50,000 doses of the…
Missouri is one of 13 states to receive a federally funded grant that covers the cost of training on the science of the coronavirus.