Jonah McGuire

Missouri Gov. Parson Signs Executive Order Combatting Federal COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates, Following Suit With Other GOP GovernorsIn a press release on Thursday, MO Gov. Mike Parson announced he will do everything in his power to combat what he called “overreaching” vaccine mandates issued by the Biden administration. Earlier in the day, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his state's lawsuit against President Joe Biden's administration over its coronavirus vaccine mandate for federal contractors.
On Mon. Oct. 25, the Missouri Department of Conservation announced that Unit 31 at Otter Slough in Stoddard County would not be included in the waterfowl hunting program this fall. This is due to the discovery of an invasive species of plant called Alligatorweed.